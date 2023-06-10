Emefiele In Our Custody For Investigation, DSS Confirms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) custody, the secret police has confirmed.

This is according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Afunanya, on Saturday.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons,” it said.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

The revelation comes hours after the DSS refuted reports that Emefiele was in its custody.

Amid reports of the arrest widely shared online, Afunanya said in a terse statement on Saturday morning, “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey in a statement on Friday, announced Emefiele’s suspension.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect. This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy,” the statement said.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) [Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi], who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”