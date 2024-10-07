Fubara To Wike: Let Go Of Rivers, You Can’t Win All Fights

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Siminalayi Fubara has urged his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to let go of any grip he desires to have over Rivers State and allow peace reign in the oil-rich state.

Fubara said he does not regret conducting local government election in the state last Saturday despite the resistance by Wike’s men in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have all the guts to do these things,” the governor said, asking his predecessor to let go of whatever hold he thought he had over the South-South state.

The governor said he has kept all “understanding” he had with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure peace in the state but the issue has continued to escalate.

“There is nothing I have not done on this earth for peace to reign. I can tell you the number of times I have knelt to beg that let’s allow this issue to go. I have done everything,” Fubara said.

Asked what his message to Wike would be if they meet, Fubara said, “I’ll tell him (Wike) that it has gotten to a point where he needs to let go. We need peace in this state.

“You don’t necessarily need to win all the fights; at times, you just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers State and the love that you have always profess for the state. We need to secure the state.

“Fubara will leave tomorrow. Who knows who is going come. It might be through him or through another person but we need to secure the state.”

Fubara said all Nigerians know that he has no hand in the destruction of local government secretariats in Rivers State.

The governor noted that he sounded the alarm on Sunday evening when he swore in 23 newly elected LG chairpersons in the state that some aggrieved political actors had mobilised to destabilise the peace of the state on Monday.