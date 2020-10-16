W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

EndSARS Protesters Reject Drinks Distributed By MC Oluomo

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, October 16th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – #EndSARS protesters in Lagos protesting against the defunct special anti-robbery squad (SARS) have rejected water and soft drinks donated by the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo.

The drinks which were brought in a van but the protesters chased the vehicle out of the premises.

African Examiner recalls that the rejection was connected the attack protesters suffered in the hands of thugs on Thursday in the hands of thugs.

It was alleged that the sponsor of the attack was MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo has since denied this allegation.

African Examiner reports that the protests have continued in Lagos since last week as the protesters are calling the government to meet to their demands.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=56825

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us