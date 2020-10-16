EndSARS Protesters Reject Drinks Distributed By MC Oluomo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – #EndSARS protesters in Lagos protesting against the defunct special anti-robbery squad (SARS) have rejected water and soft drinks donated by the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo.

The drinks which were brought in a van but the protesters chased the vehicle out of the premises.

African Examiner recalls that the rejection was connected the attack protesters suffered in the hands of thugs on Thursday in the hands of thugs.

It was alleged that the sponsor of the attack was MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo has since denied this allegation.

African Examiner reports that the protests have continued in Lagos since last week as the protesters are calling the government to meet to their demands.

