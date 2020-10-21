#EndSARS Protests: Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Into Lekki Shooting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov Sanwo-olu of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

The African Examiner reports that men in military uniform opened fire on protesters as scores were injured and at least two killed on Tuesday evening.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had ordered a 24-hour curfew because of the violence that associated the protest as hoodlums hijacked the ongoing protest. It was reported that two police stations were burnt in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was accused for having a hand in the shooting as the CCTV camera at the toll gate was removed at the toll gate and the street light was also switched of.

However in a statement on Tuesday evening, the state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the governor had earlier enjoined security operatives not to arrest anyone.

“The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident,” the statement read.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.”

He urged Lagosians to remain law abiding and not allow “criminals, who had hijacked the noble protest of gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning the state upside down.”

The military has since denied been responsible for the shooting incident.

