Enugu APC Begins Drive for New Members, Targets 1.5 Million Registration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Enugu State Chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has begun training of selected supervisors for electronic registration of new and old members, saying it is targeting at least 1.5 new members into her fold.

Dr. Ben Nwoye, the state caretaker committee chairman of the party in Enugu State, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu shortly after flagging off the training exercise for supervisors for the 17 local government areas of the state.

He disclosed that after the training of the supervisors, they will now take down a similar training to the grassroots, such as political wards and units.

Nwoye said that they decided to embark on the training exercise to eliminate frustration people face in the past while attempting to join the party.

He stated that gone were the days when people will frustrate people from joining the party because of selfish interest.

The Chairman further explained that the training would also help the party to have the data of every member, as well as its numerical strength ahead of future polls.

According to Nwoye, the electronic registration exercise will also assist the party to sustain the agenda of Enugu state Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah and the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and subsequently ensure their reelection in 2027.

He said they will use the data they will generate from the registration exercise to ascertain the membership strength of the party with a view to canvassing massive votes for both the president and the governor Mbah.

Nwoye therefore urged the electorate to embrace the exercise which is alo designed towards expanding the membership base of the party.

He said ” Gone are the days when an individual in the party will wake up and say he won’t register certain people because of selfish interest.So this exercise is going to address such things and open doors for people to come into the party.

“Nwoye added that “the exercise is a serious business for us. The trainees will get the knowledge and castigate it to the grassroots, we want to make Enugu the best and model state in Nigeria”. He stated.

The Enugu APC helmsman, expressed satisfaction with the state Coordinator of the Ex- registration exercise, Chief Flavour Eze, and the three Senatorial zones coordinators for their efforts in ensuring that training commenced without any hitch