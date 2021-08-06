Enugu APC Insists On Probing Ex-speaker Over Alleged Malpractice During Ward Congress

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that a legal pre-action notice filed by Ex-speaker of Enugu House of Assembly, Barrister Eugene Odoh, against the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, will not stop the investigation over his alleged Foul Play during last Saturday’s ward congress in the state.

Dr. Nwoye, who was reacting to the legal threat by Odoh, told newsmen in Enugu Friday that the party was disappointed with the role allegedly played by the former Speaker who was accused of hoarding party’s ward congress materials during the congress.

Odoh, had through his lawyer, Barrister Ozor Ochiagha Ugochukwu, on Friday notified of his intention to dragged Dr. Nwoye to court for alleged defamation should, he fails to retract comments he allegedly made against his person during a meeting where he swore in 260 elected ward executives of the party.

The former Speaker is threatening one billion naira as damages when the matter gets to court and gives Nwoye till August 20, to render an apology and retract his comments.

But Nwoye, in his reaction, insisted that the alleged pre-action notice was a ploy to deter the party from continuing with the ongoing investigation.

He stated that no amount of suit or pre-action notice would stop the investigation, stressing that the party was on course.

Nwoye said: “I have not seen the pre-action notice as I speak to you. I am in Enugu and I live in Enugu. I have an office here, in Port Harcourt, Warri, Lagos, and Odoh knows this, and should have known where to serve me, rather than serving me through social media.

“I only learnt about the pre-action notice through social media. Assuming the letter exists, Odoh knows where to serve me” Nwodo stated.

“It is a cooked up drama to see if I will be deterred, but I will not back down. The investigation must continue to unravel all the atrocities that Odoh committed during the congress.

According to him, “It is a ploy to gag the party from continuing the investigation. He should make it fast other than waiting till 20th of August, else, I will be in court before him because he has been going about sponsoring defamatory statements against my person and the party.

However, when we get to the bridge, we will know how to cross it” the Enugu APC boss declared .

Nwoye, also commended INEC for standing for the truth over the state ward congress of the party, saying the commission really lived above board during the exercise.

He said the inauguration of the ward executives in the state stands and urged members to continue to discharge their lawful responsibilities without fear or intimidation.























