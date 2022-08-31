Enugu APC Mainstream Chairman Ude, Reacts To Party’s Stakeholders Call For Agballa’s Sack, Demand Caretaker Committee

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mainstream Chairman of the Enugu state All progressive Congress APC, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has applauded key Stakeholders of the party in the State over their Tuesday’s petition sent to the Senator Adamu Abdulahi, led National Working Committee (NWC) against the Embattled State Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, who they are calling for his immediate sack.

Ude, a pioneer Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, described the action “as a right step in the right direction and very timely”

He equally heaped praises on the Stakeholders for rising up to the occasion to rescue the party from a stranger who came through the back door with a mission of sending the party into extinction.

African Examiner observed that the Enugu State APC has been swimming in a pool of crisis since Agballa took over its mantle of leadership, as some members have dragged him to various Courts over his alledged non membership of the party .

Worried by Agballa’s alleged terrible leadership style, which has continued to forced scores of it’s Chieftains and other members to defect to other political parties, key Stakeholders of the APC in the state, comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Ex- Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, former

Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Sullivan Chime, amongst others, had stormed the national Secretariat in Abuja, on Tuesday with Agballa must go petition.

They called on the NWC of the APC to as a matter of urgency dissolved the Agballa led Exco and put in place a Caretaker Committee, saying that is the only way to save the party from total collapse or disintegration.

Reacting to the development, via a statement made available to Newsmen in Enugu, Ude, hailed the Stakeholders for taking the Bull by the horn, doing the needful, adding that Agballa, and his few co- travellers, who are moles in the APC, had planned to destroy a party “we all laboured to nurture in Enugu while he was in PDP.

“We all know Agballa, as a serial election loser in Enugu State, he has never won any election since his political sojourn on earth, and that is why he wants to derail Enugu APC ahead of 2023, but we won’t allow him, because he is a mere stranger in our fold.

“His stock in trade since he ventured into politics has been defecting from one political party to another. At a time he moved from the PDP to Accord, from there to APGA, back to PDP, and now he said he is in APC where he has come to destroy the party

According to Ude, “we have told Agballa severally to pack his bag and baggage and return to his PDP, because APC is a party for progressive minds and not a rehabilitation Center for people like him.

“It’s quite laughable that a man who has not recorded any positive feat in his political journey is the one equating himself with the likes of Ex- Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and other key Stakeholders of our great party in Enugu State, who have seen it all in politics.

“We the genuine members of APC in Enugu State are glad that this no Confidence Vote by our leaders on Agballa will certainly make the national leadership of the party to do the needful before it will be too late, because the Clock of the 2023 general election is fast ticking.

“May we also use this medium to urge the law enforcement agencies, especially the police in Enugu State to as a matter of urgency commence the interrogation of Agballa on the pending case of alleged forgery of APC membership card, which is a serious criminal offence.

The Stakeholders whose spokesperson is prominent politician in the State Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu (GNG) urged the APC NWC to immediately save the party in Enugu state from total collapse by removing Agballah from office and in his place put a Caretaker Chairman who should be someone not within the present State Exco led by the Embattled Chairman.

The group posited that the APC still stands a chance of remedying the situation and being competitive in the General Elections if their demand is granted.

“The Party is imploding and on the brink of imminent collapse. It is in no position as things stand, to be competitive in the General Elections.

They added: “The leaders now believe that a radical solution is called to save the State Party from total collapse and disgrace in the State.

“The aim is to unify the Party through the appointment of a Caretaker Chairman as the current Chairman has alienated and lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the State Party and its leadership.

“Very importantly, it should be noted that he has been lawfully removed by his Udi/Agbudu ward of Udi LGA of Enugu State on the 19th day of August, 2022 by an overwhelming majority of party members in his ward.

“A copy of the resolution is hereby attached” the group stated.

“This petition is written with a view of notifying the National Chairman and National Working Committee of APC of the state of affairs of our great party in Enugu State.

As elders of the party in the state, we strongly believe that it is our duty to bring these anomalies to your attention for urgent remedial action. As a stitch in time saves nine!

The group equally accused Agballah of systematically dismantling the core of the Party structure by bringing in his followers in addition to insulting the Party leaders, including those few who supported his emergence, sidelining them completely in matters affecting the running of the Party in the State and has been operating as a Sole Administrator or indeed a dictator.

The Stakeholders, thereby alleged that the resultant effect of Agballah action has been the withdrawal from the Party of a growing number of important leaders and members.

Other key Stakeholders of the party from the state that signed the petition were, General J.O.J Okoloagu (Rtd), who is a Board Member of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), its 2019 Governorship Candidate in the state, Senator Ayogu Eze, who is also a Board Member of Nigeria Port Authority NPA, former Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, Barrister Eugene Odo, former governor ship Candidate, Barrister Ifeanyi Nwoga.

The petition also has the signatures of Former Secretary to Enugu State government, SSG, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, who is also a member of the Board of the Police Service Commission PSC, amongst others.