Enugu APC, Throws Weight Behind Mbah’s 1Bilion Suit Against Agballa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pioneer and mainstream members of the Enugu state chapter of the All progressive Congress APC, have thrown their weight behind the recent 1 billion naira libel suit filed against the Embattled State Chairman of APC, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, by the people’s Democratic party PDP Governorship Candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah.

The PDP Governorship flag bearer, instituted the libel suit against Agballa in the lawsuit marked E/25/2023 filed before the Enugu State High Court, accusing him of saying that he joined the governorship race in order to use Enugu’s funds to pay up an alleged N40 billion business debt, among other false accusations.

Our Correspondent reports that Mbah, is equally demanding N10 million as cost of the suit.

Speaking with Newsmen Monday in Enugu, on burning issues concerning the party in the state, Comrade Adolphus Ude, the pioneer Deputy state Chairman of the party, said “it’s really unfortunate that Agballa, a non card carrying member of our great party who came through the back door is head bent in destroying APC in Enugu state.

Ude, who is also the pioneer Interim Organising Secretary, of the Enugu state APC, said they are fully in support of the libel suit against Agballa, who has plunged the party into crisis due to his selfish interest.

He regretted that Agballa has continued to drag the image of the party in the mud since he came into the party through the back door.

Ude, used the statement to make it clear that they remain members of the APC, and can not quit a house they laboured to build for tenants as Agballa, who came in via the back door, and are not card carrying members of the party.

“I am from Awgu LGA, precisely from Awgu Ward 1, which is one of the biggest wards in Enugu State. I am happy to address you gentlemen of the press this morning.

“It’s important to reiterate that we the foundation and mainstream members of APC in Enugu State have not decamped to any other party.

“We remain strong and have resolved after consultations with our stakeholders to support credible candidates only in the forthcoming elections.

“Our position on the gubernatorial candidate to support will be made known after the national assembly elections.

“We are still in court as we all know that the person that parades himself as the Party Chairman in Enugu State, Mr Ugochukwu Agballa is not a card carrying member and has been suspended by his ward party executives.

Udec Added that “We are also totally in support of the PDP governorship candidate Dr. Peter Mba, N1b libel suit against Ugochukwu Agballa for malicious and false accusations.

“We know that Ugochukwu Agballa who was planted on APC thrives on lies and is now running from pillar to post. He will not be allowed to bring the party to ridicule by his public nuisances.

“Meanwhile, Mr Chikwado Chukwunta who joined us and later left to contest the PDP primaries is not a member of APC as he has since left the party.

“Although he has the right to join any group or party, he can not now lead APC members out of the party that he is not a member of.

“We the mainstream and grassroot members of APC in Enugu State remain strong and united, our position will be made known at the right time.

“As landlords and foundation members who can not be chased away by tenants, we are still very intact and would ensure that the party is not destroyed by intruders.

“However, as one of the leaders of Enugu West People’s Assembly and Enugu State Polling Booth Vanguard we also have resolved to make our positions known after the presidential and national assembly elections of the governorship candidate to support.

“I therefore use this medium to call on all our teaming grassroot members to remain calm and focused until after the national assembly elections.

“We will mobilize to endorse a credible governorship candidate irrespective of political party. We have consulted our members and stakeholders and they have endorsed these resolutions. Thank you”