Enugu APC Trains Ward Agents For E-Registration in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has trained a total of 1,300 Ward Agents for the APC E-registration in Enugu State.

It also expressed confidence that the registration would finished before the January 30, 2026 deadline given by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

The State APC E-registration Co-ordinator, Chief Flavour Eze, disclosed this on Saturday in Enugu while conducting newsmen around the four training centres where the agents were trained.

He disclosed that ward agents were trained to carry out the registration exercise, which is expected to start in January 2026, adding that the party had trained five agents per ward across the 260 wards in the state.

While reminding them that they are the backbone of the party in Enugu State, the Co-ordinator appealed to them to understand what they are being taught to enable them deliver on the assignment given to them.

“APC wants to ensure that there is no mistake during the registration because if we don’t get it right, there will be a problem.

“So, we are trying to make sure that everybody is being registered in the right way and I am happy they understood what they are being taught.

“We are training five persons per ward and we will still go to the villages to get canvassers on how they will be able to canvases to get more members as well,”

According to him, the state governor, Mbah is taking the registration exercise serious and as such will support them with necessary logistics to enable them succeed.

“Enugu people should be happy with the administration of Dr. Peter Mbah because he got a whole lot of package and empowerment for them,” he stated.