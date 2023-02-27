Enugu Back To Dark Days, Says State LP Guber Candidate – Edeoga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Labour Party LP governorship flag bearer in the 2023 election Barrister . Chijioke Edeoga, condemned in its entirety the recent murder of the party’s Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East, Chief Oyibo Chukwu, describing it as barbaric and most devastating.

Speaking with Newsmen at the Enugu residence of the deceased during a condolence visit weekend, he lamented that the State was back to the dark days of such evil acts.

According to him, “it is most gruesome, most painful, most traumatic, the termination of the life of an ebullient spirit; the life of a patriotic, the life of a statesman.

The former member of the Federal House of Representatives noted that the Late Chukwu, has served Nigeria; he was in the Constituent Assembly.

“He has served Nigeria in various platforms as ANPP chieftain, as Labour Party chieftain, as legal luminary, community leader.

“The nomination for the Labour Party ticket was supposed to be an endorsement of all that he has done, but when he was on the course for victory, just on a final lap, he was terminated most abruptly and in a most painful way.”

The Enugu Labour party Governorship hopeful, said it was saddening that the late Senatorial candidate was killed “in a manner that recalls the days we thought we had left behind.

He added that he was killed in a manner that recalls the tragic past that we prayed, hoped that we had left behind us, a sad and tragic reminder of the days gone by that we prayed and thanked Sullivan Chime for putting behind; now, we are back there; the days of murder and mayhem and unaccountable and unnecessary waste of precious human lives.”

Edeoga said he could not understand why someone could just terminate people’s lives and nothing happens.

He, however, noted that even if there was a political angle to the assassination, “those people should not benefit from it; we have got the INEC to postpone the election.

The LP Gubernatorial Candidate, said the notion that Enugu is a peaceful State was not true, recalling that a former Chairman of Oji River was equally killed in the same gruesome manner.

Also the late Chukwu’s residence on condolence was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, and former -govetmirship Aspirant, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa.

He equally described the incident as shocking, saying “we are saddened and that is why I am here to commiserate with the family.

The late Chukwu was murdered last week alongside five others in a Sienna Car on their way back from a campaign rally somewhere in Enugu South Council Area of the state by yet to be identified Gunmen, who equally set their vehicle on fire.