Enugu Council Chief Ends Over 100 Years Land Dispute Between 2 Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Igbo Etiti Local government Area chairman in Enugu state, Dr. Eric Odo, says the over one hundred years land dispute between two Communities in the locality, Aku/Ikolo which has claimed scores of lives is at verge of being lay to rest, as he has officially flagged off the demarcation of the disputed boundary,

Speaking while flagging off the exercise in Ogbede on Frida, Odo revealed that the land feud that started since 1941 had claimed several lives and destroyed properties over the years, which according to him could have been avoided.

The council boss noted that with the demarcation exercise, his administration had successfully resolved the issue between the two communities amicably.

He maintained that the resolution was in fulfilment of his campaign promise to restore peace and unity in the communities, saying it would permanently end the crisis that had caused psychological and economic hardship to the people.

Odo commended Gov. Peter Mbah and his deputy Chief Ifeanyi Ossai for providing the enabling environment for peace to return to the two communities.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers, presidents-general, and councillors from both communities pledged their commitment to lasting peace and mutual coexistence.

Community leaders and residents of both Aku and Ikolo hailed Odo’s intervention as a historic step that would guarantee safety of lives and property in the areas.