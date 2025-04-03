Enugu: Mbah Receives Defected LP Guber Candidate, Edeoga, Back to PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER Enugu State, governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Wednesday, welcomed the state gubernatorial candidate of the opposition Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 governorship election, Chief Chijioke Edeoga, back into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP fold.

He commended him for demonstrating that politics is not a do-or-die affair.

Mbah said that Edeoga’s return to the PDP was in line with the party’s principle of reconciliation and making the people, not personal ambition, the focus of governance, urging him and his supporters to feel very much at home.

This was even as Edoga declared that Mbah is the choice of the people of Enugu State, stressing that he had fully aligned with that choice.

Receiving Edeoga in his office, in the company of party leaders led by the state party chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunweike, Mbah said, “Welcome back home.

“The symbolism of your action is a mark of the enduring bond that runs in our party. I am indeed very delighted to have you back to rejoin your family.

“What we are witnessing today is a result of fence-mending consistent with the philosophy of our party – the imperatives of reconciliation.

“It is also a demonstration on your part that politics is not a do-or-die affair; that what we are currently doing in Enugu State appeals to you and you believe that it is working for the interest of the people and you have taken that decision to say, ‘Look, let us join hands together and serve our people.’

“I commend you greatly for making such a courageous bold step. The lesson for us is quite profound, as it shows that the common denominator, even when we express our aspirations on different political platforms, is all about the people and making them the centerpiece of our ambitions.

“So, we will embrace you with our arms wide open. You are going to be treated as a member of PDP, which we know you are indeed. We look forward to working with you in the service of our people.”

Edeoga, in his remark commended Governor Mbah for making his return possible, describing it as a paradigm shift from politics of animosity and winner takes all to politics of empathy and people-centred development.

“I thank Your Excellency for overseeing the process that has culminated in my return to the PDP and my visit to your office.

“It is easy to downplay what has happened. But something like this has not happened in the annals of politics in Enugu State.

“I commend your wisdom, I commend your empathy, I commend your mental sagacity.

“What has happened here today will affect a paradigm shift in the way politics is played in Enugu State. It will no longer be the winner takes all or politics being seen as a hostile or brutal activity.

“It has restored politics as just a contest of ideas and visions. These contesting visions were thrown open to the public and the people of Enugu State have made their choice, which I completely align myself with.

“Politics should be played without bitterness; it should be played without animosity and as much humanely as possible. Once the victor has emerged, the next thing is governance.

“The governance is ongoing and it is going very well. When it is time for politics, people are free to pursue their dreams. For now, it is time for governance.

“Anyone who feels annoyed or deeply angered that Edeoga has taken this step of faith, I believe with time, they will align with the superior wisdom of those who are their leaders. Leadership comes with responsibilities and one of these responsibilities is to take a step of faith.

“Again, thank you for making my return to the PDP possible. I recommit myself to the ideals of PDP. As much as possible, I will work to ensure that PDP becomes victorious going forward,”