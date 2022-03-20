Enugu Guber: Ekweremadu’s Campaign Posters Flood Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governorship campaign posters of former Deputy President of Nigerian Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has flooded every nook and crannies of Enugu city and environ.

The five time Senator, who represents Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly (NASS), had recently during a consultation parley with the media in Enugu made known his intentions to run for the Enugu state Governorship race in 2023

But the announcement was greeted with negative reactions from sections of PDP Stakeholders who accused him of going against the zoning system in the party.

However, Ekweremadu insists there is no zoning in the state and has gone ahead to paste his campaign posters at strategic locations in and around the state capital.

Despite the opposition to his ambition, the three times Deputy President of the Senate and fiive terms Sentor, as well as former Speaker of the ECOWAS parliament, has maintained that there is no going back on the project.

The poster with the inscription, ‘Ike is coming’ with the people’s Democratic party PDP umbrella symbol, has equally flooded streets of Enugu.

Apart from Ekweremadu and former Senator Gilbert Nnaji, other Aspirants such as Chief Evarest Nnaji popularly known as Ondengene, retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, Speaker of the State Assembly Rt Hon Edward Ubosi, Lagos based oil magnate, Barr. Peter Mbah, serving Commissioner Chijioke Edeoga, among others, are yet to make their intension public.