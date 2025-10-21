Enugu Police Arrest Escaping Armed Robbery Suspect Wo Disguise In NYSC Uniform

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives serving in the Enugu State Command, attached to the Safer Highway Patrol, have intercepted and arrested one male criminal suspect, Chinecherem Ugwuagu, aged 25, who was dressed in a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway.

Items recovered from him were, a gun-like object made from a body lotion container wrapped with cloth, a robbed Carter motorcycle, clothes, bank ATM card, and other exhibits were recovered from him.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Monday morning in Enugu said he was apprehended on 11th of this month October.

He said “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, on the same date at about 8:00 a.m., broke into the house of a victim at 9th Mile, Udi Local Government Area, and used the gun-like object to threaten and rob the victim of the recovered items.

“He thereafter dressed in the NYSC uniform to disguise himself and evade security checks along the road but was intercepted and arrested by eagle-eyed operatives while escaping on the motorcycle.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

Ndukwe added that “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the operatives for their swift and diligent action, which led to the arrest and recovery of the exhibits.

” He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating crime and urged citizens to remain law-abiding and continue supporting the Police with credible information to enhance public safety and security in the State.