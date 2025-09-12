Enugu Police Command Arrests Over 5,000 Criminals In 6 Months

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state police Command says it arrested a total of 5,176 criminal suspects involved in various crimes in the last six months, just as it warned its operatives against all manner of corrupt practices, including extortion.

The state Commissioner of police CP, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the breakthrough recorded by the Command in the last six months he took over the mantle of leadership of the state.

“Exactly six months ago today, on 11th March 2025, I took over and assumed duty as the 29th Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command.2.

“over the past six months, we have adopted proactive policing as the main thrust of our crime-fighting strategy”

“While a few incidents may have occurred beyond our initial preventive control, we have consistently responded with swift and effective remedial actions.

“Breakdown of operational Successes and Notable Cases our proactive approach has yielded impressive results in combating serious crimes across the State”

“Within the six-month review period, we arrested a total of 5,176 suspects for various offences.

“Breakdown is as follows: 98 were suspects arrested for armed robbery, 87 for kidnapping, 50 for murder,16 for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,11 for rape or defilement,122 for cultism and related crimes, and 4,792 for other offences such as theft, vandalism, human trafficking, and burglary.

“A total of 113 abducted or kidnapped victims were successfully rescued. We also recovered 105 firearms, including 8 AK-47 and 1 G-3 automatic rifles, 271 rounds of ammunition, and 71 vehicles used in, or recovered from, various criminal activities. Many other incriminating exhibits were also recovered during the operations.

“Among the most notable cases was the recent arrest of an 18-year-old suspect, Obodoagu Ikediekpere, and one other individual for the kidnapping and murder of his 5-year-old male second cousin, following thorough intelligence gathering and investigation.

“In another widely publicized case, the suspect, Obieze Levi, alias “E Dey Pray E Dey Show,” was arrested alongside two other accomplices and charged with kidnapping and ritual murder.

“Additionally, two sisters—Juliet Chukwu and Ngozi Nancy Chukwu—were apprehended, arraigned in court and remanded for kidnapping a kinsman and collecting a ransom of ₦10,000,000, which was fully recovered.

” Furthermore, several intra- and inter-state armed robbery, kidnapping, vehicle snatching, and theft syndicates have been successfully dismantled.

“These operations have led to the arrest of numerous suspects, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the recovery of stolen or snatched vehicles.

“A recent case involved the arrest of four male suspects and the recovery of fifteen stolen vehicles. The criminal gang was responsible for multiple kidnappings of drivers, whom they abducted to unknown locations, forcibly withdrew funds from their accounts, and made away with their vehicles.

“The recovered vehicles were found in various states and locations, including Anambra and Rivers States, as well as Enugu and Nsukka.He hinted that “the same gang was behind the sporadic shooting and abduction of a male victim in his Mercedes Benz Jeep around 9:00 p.m. in May 2025 at the G.R.A., Enugu.

” Following my immediate directive, Tactical Teams were deployed to track and apprehend the criminals and rescue the victim.

“The operatives successfully rescued the victim, neutralized one of the gang members, while others escaped in the victim’s SUV, which was later recovered.

“Recall that a locally made double-barreled pistol loaded with two live cartridges and a green Nissan vehicle used in the operation were recovered.

“In another notable operation, an armed robbery attempt was foiled in the Independence Layout area of Enugu. One of the suspects was neutralized, and firearms were recovered.

” Additionally, sixteen (16) domestic and transnational human trafficking syndicates were dismantled during the period under review. Thirty-three (33) stolen or trafficked children and persons have been rescued, and several suspects apprehended.

“A notable case is the arrest of one Raymond Sunday Wonna (male, 30), who was intercepted while trafficking two female victims aged 18 and 16 to Ghana.

“The suspect was charged to court and subsequently remanded in correctional custody.20. One particularly disturbing case of homicide involved the murder of 22-year-old Deborah Sam-Praise Ememem at a hotel in Nsukka by her alleged boyfriend, Emmanuel Gambo, also aged 22, in June 2025.

“Acting on my directive, detectives from the State CID acted swiftly on intelligence, arrested the suspect at his lodge in Nsukka, and ensured his arraignment in court.

“He was also remanded in correctional custody.21. In summary, many of these cases have already been charged to court, with

” Our success stories in this regard are numerous and speak for themselves. A prime example of our proactive success is the effective security management of the 2025 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which was recently held in Enugu.

” The week-long event attracted over twenty thousand lawyers, along with high-profile dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond.

” I am pleased to report that not a single crime was recorded before, during, or after the event—a feat widely acknowledged by participants and observers as remarkable.

According to the CP, “The peaceful atmosphere throughout the conference was the result of deliberate and strategic security planning, coordination and execution.

” With the support of sister security agencies, the Enugu State Forest Guards, and the Neighbourhood Watch Group, we ensured visible and covert policing of all venues, accommodation facilities, and other public areas used by attendees.

“Another significant achievement has been the deployment of joint security teams to tackle the previously persistent herders-farmers-related crimes in communities of Isi-Uzo and Uzo-Uwani Local Government Areas. Since this intervention, relative peace, security, and order have been restored in those communities.

‘Upon my assumption of office, and in alignment with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, I pledged to entrench a policing system that is professional, proactive, and people-friendly.

“These three principles have guided my leadership approach and shaped the strategic direction of the Command in delivering on our mandate. Commitment to Professionalism, Integrity, and Discipline.

“From the outset, I have emphasized the need for all policing activities in the State to be carried out in strict compliance with the ethical and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Through various internal engagements—conferences, meetings, and tours to the State CID, Area Commands, Divisions, and Tactical Units—I have consistently urged officers and men to uphold professionalism, discipline, and integrity.

“I have made it unequivocally clear that there is zero tolerance for extortion, corruption, or any conduct capable of bringing the Force into disrepute.

“Officers have also been warned against interfering in civil matters, especially those involving land disputes.

“In such instances, they are encouraged to advise the parties involved to seek legal redress through the appropriate civil channels.” Furthermore, I have continued to remind our personnel of the need to be friendly and humane in their dealings with members of the public.

The Commissioner added “I have emphasized the importance of exercising emotional and social intelligence while carrying out their duties.

CP Mamman emphasized that “discipline remains a non-negotiable standard in the Nigeria Police Force. Accordingly, I have ensured that the highest level of discipline is maintained within the Command, and any officer found wanting has been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

“I firmly believe that without discipline, there can be no professionalism, no respect for human rights, and no effective policing.

