Three killed, two abducted in Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bandits have invaded Ungwan Galadima in Chikun council of Kaduna State, killing three persons and abducting two women.

The state chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Joseph Hayab confirmed the attack yesterday, saying that the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of the morning and operated for about an hour without any challenge by security personnel.

A resident said the gunmen shot intermittently into the air while the assault lasted.

Police spokesman Mohammed Jalige did not respond to the reporter’s phone calls.

In Benue, herders killed eight persons yesterday, barely 24 hours after four individuals were slain at Ndozov in Guma council.

Chairman of Guma council Caleb Aba told The Nation on the phone that four persons were killed in a settlement called Iye, while the other four, all fishermen, were slain at Ake River.

Aba said the incident happened in the wee hours of yesterday.

“The herdsmen, who no longer come with cows, cross to Benue through Nasarawa’s porous borders, kill harmless villagers and return through same border path.”