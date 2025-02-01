Enugu State Partnership With UNICEF Fruitful, Says Education Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Commissioner for Education, Professor Ndubueze Mbah, has said that the robust partnership between the state government and UNICEF over the years has yielded fruitful results.

Just as the international children friendly organization revealed that about 12.5 Million Children were affected In 7 Countries by Climate-Related School Disruptions In 2024.

He said the present administration under governor Mbah’s watch, is deeply committed towards changing the narrative in the sector hence, the huge investment in the area.

The commissioner revealed that the governor Peter Mbah led administration is using Artificial intelligence (AI) modern Technology to transform the educational sector in the area.

Interacting with Journalists in his office on the occasion of this year’s International Day Of Education, the Commissioner stated that the technical support to the state by UNICEF, has enhanced teaching and learning in schools, adding that such intervention in the area of capacity building has equally brought it’s teachers up to speed in discharging their duties as expected.

The commissioner disclosed that UNICEF has assisted the state in putting in place an effective Education information management system.

On what the state government and UNICEF are doing along the line of AI and technology he said: “what we are doing in Enugu state regarding AI, touches on three areas.

“Firstly, education governance, secondly, curriculum development and thirdly, pedagogy” adding that the Enugu state education management system is used for the day to day running of the sector.

“In each of our green smart schools, we use AI to take attendance records, both of students and teachers every day. It’s also used for our facility management” stressing that via the technology, his ministry now gets all needed school data, among other benefits.

Professor Mbah, posited that the present government in the state is disposed to the recommendation of the United Nations Education and Socio-Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in terms of funding the all important education sector.

The Commissioner equally used the media interface to highlight what the state government is doing in terms of modern teaching techniques, leveraging on Artificial Intelligence (AI.

Commissioner Mbah, noted that education is the bedrock for societal growth and remains the foundation upon which nations thrive, hence the need for all and sundry to harness the opportunities provided by modern day technological advancements such as AI to enhance learning.

Our Correspondent writes that the theme for this year is “AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation”.

The Commissioner said the theme is very apt “especially for those of us who are in Enugu state, who have already started working, using AI to reform our education system”.

According to him, “we are part of a global conversation on AI and education in particular. We are now in a age where technology is making things much more efficient and effective”, disclosing that in Enugu state, they now manage schools using the AI modern technology.

“We now use AI technology to design our school curriculum, we are using it to train our teachers and school mangers.

However, a UNICEF regional massage made available to newsmen in Enugu on the commemoration, through Dr. Ijeoma ONUOHA-OGWE, the Communication Officer (Advocacy, Media and external Relations UNICEF, read thus: “the 2025 international Day of Education “inspires reflections on the power of education to equip individuals and communities to navigate, understand and influence technological advancement.

“On this International Day of Education, i would like to look back on the collective milestones that we have achieved during 2024 and the way forward for our region.

“Last year marked the African union year of education, which united efforts across the continent and set the stage for transformative action. Building on this momentum, we now embark on the decade of education, focused on expanding access, strengthening education systems for resilience and quality across Africa.

“UNICEF has been instrumental in driving this agenda, leading key initiatives such as the thought leadership webinars, the pan Africa conference on girls’ and women’s education, Africa skills week, and the foundational learning exchange (flex). These efforts, in strategic partnership with the African Union, reinforced UNICEF’s leadership in shaping Africa’s education priorities.

“The year culminated with the Continental Education Conference (CEC) in December, where the Nouakchott declaration was recommended for adoption. this declaration sets the vision for an “au decade of accelerated action for education transformation, youth skills development, and innovation in Africa,” with priorities including:

“Expanding education access, particularly for girls and children in emergencies; tackling learning poverty, promoting innovative, inclusive education through technology, stem, and TVET, strengthening policy and financial commitments, including allocating 15–25% of national budgets to education.

“This declaration aligns with UNICEF’s core mandate and our human capital development pillar, as approved in the Africa strategy. In 2025, we will deepen support to governments, ensuring more children access quality education that breaks cycles of poverty, promotes gender equality, and fosters peace and stability.

“We must undertake this work in a context where external stressors pose additional challenges. this is why unicef has chosen “climate and education” as the theme for this year’s international education day.

“A new unicef analysis on climate and education just released today reveals that in 2024, almost 12.5 million children were affected by climate-related school disruptions in at least 7 countries of our region (Cameroon, Chad, democratic republic of the Congo, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal).

“In some of them, 100% of registered students had their education disrupted by the floods. urgent action is needed to strengthen education system resilience and integrate climate considerations to ensure no child is left behind.

“Let us seize this momentum to create lasting change for Africa’s children and youth. thank you for your dedication’ the message concluded.