ESUT To Help Build Capacity Training For Enugu Journalists

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Southeast, Nigeria, is to partner with the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), in retraining its members in the state.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the Enugu state owned institution Professor Charles Eze, stated this yesterday when the leadership of the state council of the union called on him and management of a courtesy visit.

The ESUT, boss, said that the institution had a flourishing Mass Communication Department that could assist in improving the capacity of journalists in the state.

He, therefore, asked, the leadership of the union in the state to work out the modalities for such collaboration.

According to him, “Once the proposal is ready, I will present it to the management of the institution and once it receives the necessary approvals, we hit the ground running.” he said.

Eze said that the institution had recorded appreciable success in infrastructural development since it came on board on May 26, 2020.

Professor Eze disclosed that the current management of the institution under his watch had within the short period injected life into the system by facilitating the promotion of no fewer than 42 members of staff of the institution.

“These are people that have been stagnated over the years. We facilitated their promotion considering how such stagnation affected their morale.

Eze stressed that the management of the institution was not unmindful of the contribution of the media in advancing the course of the institution.

He appealed to the media to always portray the institution in good light, stressing that they should always see the ivory tower as a partner in progress.

In his remark, the Chairman of NUJ, Enugu State Council, Comrade Rex Arum, expressed satisfaction with the management of the institution for the modest achievements it had recorded within the short period.

He, however, solicited for collaboration between the state council of the NUJ and the institution in the training and retraining of journalists in the state.

Arum, equally appealed for the intervention of the Engineering and Architecture Department of the institution in remodeling the NUJ secretariat in Enugu.

Spread the love





















