Ex-Labour Minister Ngige Arraigned, Remanded in Kuje Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was on Friday arraigned before an Abuja High Court in Gwarinpa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N2.2 billion contract fraud.

Justice Maryam Hassan ordered that Ngige be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled for Monday, December 14.

Ngige pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on abuse of office and acceptance of gifts from contractors working with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during his tenure as supervising minister between September 2015 and May 2023.

Following his plea, EFCC counsel Sylvanus Tahir (SAN) requested a trial date and asked the court to remand the former minister.

“In view of the not guilty plea entered by the defendant, we humbly apply for the trial date. We further pray to my Lord that the accused person be remanded at the Kuje prison pending the commencement of the full trial,” he said.

Lead defence counsel, Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), opposed the application and urged the court to grant Ngige bail on health grounds. He noted that his client had been in EFCC custody for three days before the arraignment.

“The defendant has taken his plea, and your Lordship is now in full control of this trial. He has been in EFCC custody for the past three days. The issue of whether he will be granted bail or not is a constitutional right,” Ikwueto said.

He argued that Ngige was not a flight risk and that his alleged offences did not compare to terrorism or treason charges that would justify denying bail.

The defence also asked the court for time to respond to the EFCC’s submissions, saying they were not allowed to file a counter-affidavit.

The EFCC, however, insisted that the charges were serious and should not be trivialised. The prosecution also informed the court that Ngige allegedly failed to return his international passport after being permitted to travel for medical treatment in October.

Justice Hassan adjourned the case to December 14 and ordered Ngige’s remand in Kuje Prison pending the court’s ruling on bail.