Ex- NASS Member, Applauds Nigerian Senate For Accepting E- Transmission Of Election Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Ex- Member of Nigeria’s Federal House of Representative, Chief U.S.A Igwesi, has applauded the Senate for bowing to the pressure of the citizens on the electronic transmission of results, insisting that democracy is all about the will of the people and the people must be carried along while representing them.

In a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu, the former Lawmaker, observed that by that action, the Senate and indeed the entire members of national Assembly has reactivated and rejuvenated the process of feedback mechanism which is the hall mark of the Social Contract they had with the people during the electioneering campaign.

He however, observed that for Nigerians to keep the democratic tenets alive, they should always be vigilant, contribute and participate in whatever our elected representatives are doing on their behalf and enjoined them to always celebrate the opportunity offered to them by committees’ public hearings to vent their views.

The former leader of Enugu State House of Assembly insisted that electronic transmission of results is not only agreeable to electronic voting but will definitely give a bite to our faulty electoral process.

He tasked the harmonization or conference Committee of both Chambers to fast track the process so that the clerk of the National Assembly can immediately transmit a clean copy of the bill to the President for onward assent.

The former Lawmaker reiterated that INEC is constitutionally independence but have further demonstrated her faith in the power of the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Law to the benefit of Nigerians whose leadership recruitment process has been a sham.

He congratulated the mainstream media, social media, Nigeria Labour Congress, Non-Governmental Organizations and indeed the entire Nigerians for the pressure they mounted on the senate that enabled them to see reasons to go E- transmission.























