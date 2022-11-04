Ex-NASS Member, Hon. Igwesi Loses Mum, Burial Rites Begin December 16

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Royal Family of Obuoffia Ancient Kingdom in Nkanu-West Local Council Area of Enugu State has formally announced the commencement of the funeral rites of their matriarch mother, Her Royal Highness Lolo Ezinne Christiana Ego Igwesi.

She is the mother of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon USA Igwesi.

The Matriarch who passed-on at the age of 76 on October 5, this year, had held different positions during her lifetime.

Among the positions were: member, Enugu State Rent Tribunal, Enugu South Local Government Area, member, Transition Committee, Nkanu West Local Government Area, Supervisory Councillor, for Health, Nkanu West Local Government Area.

She also occupied several positions in Umuada Igbo, National Council of Women Society (NCWS) Methodist Church Nigeria at various levels. Lolo Igwesi was a Jerusalem Pilgrimage (JP).

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on the demise and programme for the funeral, Hon. U.S.A. Igwesi, the Queen’s second son as directed by his elder brother, His Royal Majesty, Eze Igwesi Obiora Igwesi, the traditional head of Obuoffia, Awkunanaw and ruler of Omuoha, Awkunanaw, disclosed that Thursday, December 15, 2022, funeral rites will begin at her late husband with service of songs/wake-keep at the royal palace of peace and justice in Omuoha, Awkunanaw in Nkanu-West Local Government Area.

Hon. Igwesi told Journalists who were in the Royal family to commiserate with him that “Friday, December 16, 2022, body leaves Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre, Enugu to the old Family House, 190 Agbani Road, Enugu.

“Her body will be lying in state at Royal Palace and followed with an Inter-denominational funeral service. Interment follows and funeral continues.

“December 17, 2022, funeral rites of Her Highness the Queen at the palace.

“Sunday, December 18, 2022, outing service at Emmanuel Methodist Church, Obuoffia, Awkunanaw”, he added.

The ex-parliamentarian revealed that her late mother was “the wife of his late father, His Royal Majesty, Eze John Egbo Igwesi. Ezechinawaeze 11 of Obuoffia and mother of the present traditional head of Obuoffia and traditional ruler of Omuoha, His Royal Majesty, Eze Barrister Igwesi”

Among other of her children are: Dr. Prince Emeka Igwesi, Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council. Princess Ngozi, Princess Nneka, and Princess Barrister Nonso, numerous children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and relatives.

Earlier, the leader of the group of journalists, Comrade Jude Ossai, said they were in the palace to share grief and sorrow with the family of the late matriarch, saying that the former Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly and one-time member of House of Representatives, Prince U.S.A Igwesi is a dependable ally who had identified with journalists in times of need in the state.

“We were deeply touched when we heard the news of the demise of your mother, Her Majesty, Lolo Igwesi and we felt we should come and commiserate with you and the family”

“Lolo Igwesi has fought a good fight. She has completed her race on earth and you and her children should continue where she stopped. May God give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.