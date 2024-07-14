Ex-Senate President Anyim Joins APC, Asks Nigerians To Support Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Senate President Pius Anyim has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and wants Nigerians to support the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Anyim who is also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) formally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside other politicians at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Abakaliki, Ebonyi State during the grand finale of the APC local government election campaign on Saturday.

“We note the enormous socio, political and economic challenges facing Nigeria today. It is not therefore not a time for political shadowboxing but rather a time for patriots to collaborate at all levels to support Mr President as he navigates our nation through this challenging time,” he said at the event.

“Accordingly, the people of Ebonyi have resolved to collaborate with our dear governor and all federal appointees of Ebonyi, particularly the honourable Minister of Works [Dave Umahi], to upscale our support for President Bola Tinubu.”

“We have resolved to use this opportunity to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to steer the ship of our nation to peace and prosperity,” Anyim said.

The former SGF was not the only one who joined the APC. A former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Ebonyi Edwin Nkwegu was among those who defected to the ruling party.

Anyim served as the SGF under the government of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. He was elected as a senator from Ebonyi in 1999 under the PDP and became the senate president in 2000 under the same party.