Ex-Super Eagles Skipper, Mikel Obi Joins Stoke City

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Super Eagles Skipper, John Mikel Obi has joined Stoke City.

The club confirmed the development Monday in its official website. The posted read: “The Nigerian international midfielder joins Morgan Fox, James Chester and Steven Fletcher in checking in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season’’.

The Club Manager Michael O’Neill was quoted on the website to have said: “We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

“I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career.

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”

Mikel made over 370 appearances for Chelsea, helping them to land the Premier League title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League.

Meanwhile, MIkel has described joining Stoke as “a new chapter”.