Excitements As Canadian Embassy Hands Over Toilet Facility To Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joy of natives of Nkpomkpo-Umuneri, Ugwunani in Aku Diewa, Igbo-Etiti Local government area of Enugu State, weekend knew no bound as a state of the art South East Pilot bottle toilet facility funded by the Canadian Embassy was officially commissioned and handed over to the people.

Our Correspondent writes that the Project is implemented in six Communities across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria with Aku Diewa, being the selected Community to represent the Southeast region of Nigeria on the pilot implementation.

Other locations of the Project Includes, Akwa-Ibom State for South – South, Osun, South West, Niger State for North Central, Kano, North West, and Adamawa, North East respectively.

The toilet facility, built with used plastic bottled water, was facilitated by a non-governmental organization NGO, Rural Engagement and Development Foundation (Redfoundation), in partnership with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI) with support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

Speaking at the colourful event, Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, who spoke though Secretary to the state government SSG, professor Chidebere Onyia, said “this landmark initiative exemplifies how innovation, sustainability, and community partnership can converge to address some of our most pressing sanitation challenges.

“Today’s event is a celebration of ingenuity, environmental responsibility, and the unwavering commitment of Enugu State to improving the quality of life of its citizens.

Professor Onyia, who spoke through the state Acting Managing Director,

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency EN-RUWASSA Hon. Chika Mbah, said the state governor since assumption of office, had consistently emphasized that the wellbeing of Enugu’s people is inseparable from access to safe water and proper sanitation.

“Clean communities are not just a reflection of good governance, they are a prerequisite for productive, healthy, and resilient societies.

“It is this vision that drives government policies and motivates our partnerships with development agencies and community leaders.

Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area has set the standard in this regard, becoming the first LGAil in Enugu State to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of traditional authorities, local leaders, WASHCOMs, and community members who have embraced behavioural change and committed to sustainable sanitation practices.

According to him, “the Bottle toilet project represents the next step in this journey. By repurposing plastic waste into functional sanitation facilities, the project simultaneously addresses environmental challenges and advances public health.

“The selection of Nkponkpo, Ugwunani to represent the Southeast geopolitical zone in this national pilot underscores the community’s commitment and capacity for innovation.

“I commend the REDFoundation, ICCDI, and CFI-I for their partnership and foresight in supporting this initiative. Your contributions are emblematic of what can be achieved when government, civil society, and development partners collaborate with a shared vision of a cleaner, healthier Enugu State.

“As we formally hand over this facility to the community, I call on all stakeholders to maintain the spirit of ownership and vigilance that has brought us this far.