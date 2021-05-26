Explain What Happened To Recovered Loot, Sultan Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to explain to Nigerians what he did with recovered loot, urging anti-corruption agencies to be transparent.

“Nigerians need (an) explanation on how much was recovered. Where is the money, and what are they doing with them?

“This explanation is necessary considering the state of our education and other infrastructure like roads which need serious government attention,” said the sultan.

Last week, the federal government announced it had received the £4.2 million loot the UK government recovered from ex-Delta Governor James Ibori.

Mr Abubakar made the appeal at the North-West zonal dialogue with stakeholders on ‘National Ethics and Integrity Policy,’ in Sokoto.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The sultan, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Sambo Junaidu, stressed the importance of public awareness in the fight against corruption.

The monarch urged anti-graft agencies to be wary of keeping mute on the recovered loot, which, according to him, will spell doom to the fight against corruption in the country.

According to Mr Abubakar, the founders of the Sokoto caliphate had written many books on corruption and how it would be addressed using Islamic ways.

He advised leaders to obtain copies of the publications that would guide them in getting to the root of the problem.

The Zonal Head of ICPC in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara, Ibrahim Alkali, said the national ethics and integrity police was a child of necessity.

“It was conceived and delivered out of the urgent need to resuscitate and rejuvenate our lost values of honesty and integrity as a nation,” he said.

Mr Alkali added that the ICPC had recorded many cases, with some disposed of and others still in court.























