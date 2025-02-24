Family Investment: Rev. Sister Ezekwem, DVC Madonna University Drag Siblings Of Rev. Fr. Edeh, Media To Court

…Seek N5 Billion Damages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two employees of Rev. Father (Prof) Emmannuel Edeh, the spiritual Director of Catholic Prayer Ministry of the Holy Spirit, Elele, River state, has dragged his siblings to court over allegations of share theft.

Rev. Sister Annette Ezekwem of the Ministry and Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), of Madonna University, Professor Martin Anagboso have instituted two separate suits at the High Court of Rivers State, Isiokpo Judicial Division, Isiokpo, Rivers State, against three siblings of (he) Fr. Edeh.

Also joined in the suits for publishing in their respective media outlets a petition written to the Director General DSS and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, by Barrister Olu Omotayo, a human rights lawyer, acting on behalf of Father Edeh siblings, are three media houses, which includes, Punch Newspapers, African Examiner online and Everyday news online.

The second Plaintiff, Rev. Sister Ezekwem, is the Special Adviser on students Affairs to Rev. Fr. Edeh, Rev. proprietor of Madonna university.

However, the three siblings of Fr. Edeh, dragged to court are, the immediate younger brother, Chief Stephen Edeh of Gold Transport Ltd, Architect John Paul Edeh, and Mrs. Maria Omego-Edeh, the former Managing Director of Mayfresh Mortgage Bank Ltd.

The respective suits filed by the duo: are, Rev. Sister Annette Ezekwem V. Chief Stephen Edeh and Others, in Suit No. IHC/296/CS/2024; And Professor Martin Anagboso V. Chief Stephen Edeh and Others, Suit No. IHC/297/CS/2024.

The Suits were filed respectively on their behalf by their lawyer, Chief Arthur Obi Okafor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN.

The two claimants prayed the Court among other things for the following reliefs:

N5,000,000,000 : 00K (Five Billion Naira) only. An Order of Injunction restraining the Defendants and each of them, whether by themselves, their privies, agents or otherwise from further publishing or causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory of the claimant.

The two employees claimed in their respective suits that a petition written by Olu Omotayo Esq. a Human Rights lawyer, on behalf of Father Edeh siblings to the Director General DSS and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, is defamatory to their person.

Omotayo,. had in the said petition alleged that Anagboso and Rev. Sister Ezekwem and their cohorts capitalizing on the fact that Rev Father Edeh is old and ageing, unilaterally went to Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, and removed all the shareholdings of Father Edeh siblings without their consents.

Omotayo, further stated in the said petition that these people went to alter the shareholding records of Mayfresh Mortgage Bank Ltd, because Father Edeh siblings are the vocal shareholders who were demanding that over N4 Billion Naira Loan obtained by Madonna University from Mayfresh Mortgage Bank Limited should be repaid.

Mayfresh Mortgage bank Ltd, was established in 1993, as an Investment of Edeh family, by Rev .Father (Prof) Emmanuel Edeh; Himself and his siblings were the first set of directors at the incorporation.

It would be recalled that the National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, referred the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for investigation. The commission is presently investigating the Complaint of unlawful alteration of shares at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).