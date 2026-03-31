Fani-Kayode Denies Reports of Rejection as Ambassador to Germany

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has dismissed reports claiming he was rejected as Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany.

In a post shared on his X account, Fani-Kayode described the reports as “fake news.”

He alleged that the claims were being spread by opposition figures unhappy with his appointment.

According to him, the reports are part of efforts to discredit him and undermine his nomination.

Fani-Kayode also stated that he remains committed to serving Nigeria, regardless of criticism.

He insisted that he will continue to serve the country despite what he described as attempts to frustrate his appointment.