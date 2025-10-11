Farouk Lawan Hails Tinubu For Granting Him State Pardon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Farouk Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives, has thanked President Bola Tinubu for granting him a pardon.

On Thursday, President Tinubu granted a state pardon to Lawan and many others.

Lawan, who represented the Bagwai/Shanono constituency of Kano state in the House of Representatives, was accused of asking for $3 million from Femi Otedola, the billionaire businessman, to take away Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited (Otedola’s former company) from the list of oil companies that are allegedly enmeshed in the petrol subsidy fraud in 2012.

The clip of Lawan stuffing wads of currency notes in his traditional outfit and underneath his cap sparked social media reactions at the time it emerged online.

Lawan was arraigned on seven counts of bribery by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and on June 22, 2021, a federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Apo convicted Lawan on all three counts and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

However, in October 2024, the former lawmaker was released after serving his five-year jail term.

In a statement, Lawan stated that the pardon has renewed his hope.

“To a fatherly, compassionate, and decisive political leader, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, God, and history shall remember you,” the statement reads.

“Mr President has cast a warm blanket over me, pulling me back from the harshness of yesterday’s cold. A day like this is not for a long treatise.

“I lie, prostrate, utterly humble in my heart and entire being, grateful for the mercy which Allah (SWT), through Mr President and my country, has shown me.

“During the eclipse at noon of my life, a path designed by destiny, a past with which I am fully reconciled, my family, friends and associates stood by me through thick and thin, their light became my singular unfailing beacon. I remain eternally indebted to you. May Allah (SWT) recompense you.

“Throughout those moments of sober reflection, my faith in the greatness of our Fatherland never wavered, nor did my resolve to contribute to it ever weaken. A re-dedication to the ideals of Nigeria is upon me. My hope is renewed.

“My family and I, along with my friends and associates in Kano State and across Nigeria, are indescribably grateful to Mr President for drafting me back into active citizenship with its unavoidable service imperative.”