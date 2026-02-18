Fasting: Pray For Stability, Security, Tinubu Tells Christians, Muslims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has called on Christians and Muslim to pray for the peace, stability and security of the country in this Lent and Ramadan period.

In his message to both Christians and Muslims, Tinubu said that coincidence of the period showed that Nigerians are one people under God

“For Christians, the lenten season is a time for fasting, abstinence, and penitence, following Jesus Christ’s example in the wilderness before His crucifixion, which brought salvation to mankind”, the President said.

‘”For Muslims ramadan is a hallowed season that reflects total submission to God Almighty and His command of sacrifice, devotion, service, and communal love and giving. It marks one of the five pillars of Islam. Beyond the obligatory fasting, Ramadan calls for deep spiritual reflection in obedience to Islam’s injunctions.

“As a nation and as a people, I urge us, as we embark on these important observances, to ensure good neighbourliness, promote peace, unity, and stability, and pray for the progress and security of our nation.

” Let us live by the good precepts of our faiths and be honourable in our duty to God and fellow humans.

I pray that the lessons, blessings, and joys of these sacred seasons abide with us always”, he added