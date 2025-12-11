Federal Polytechnic Orogun Confirms Dr. Efetobor As Deputy Rector

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a historic move that further consolidates the administrative structure, the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic Orogun has ratified the election of Dr. Efetobor Ogheneyoma Elijah as the institution’s pioneer Deputy Rector (Academic).

The ratification, announced at the Council’s meeting held on Wednesday, December confirmed his appointment for a single, non-renewable tenure of four years.

Dr. Efetobor’s ratification followed his resounding victory at the Academic Board election held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, in accordance with the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act, 2019.

With this development, Dr. Efetobor steps into history as the Polytechnic’s first-ever Deputy Rector (Academic), a role that charges him with assisting the Rector in academic administration, acting in his stead during unavoidable absences, and carrying out other duties assigned by the Rector or the Governing Council.

Speaking shortly after the ratification, an elated Dr. Efetobor expressed deep gratitude to God and appreciation to the Management and Governing Council of the institution.

He said “I am profoundly grateful to God for this honour and privilege,” he said.

“My heartfelt appreciation goes to our digital and visionary Rector, Prof. Duke Okoro, for nominating me; to the Academic Board for the overwhelming confidence they have shown; and to the Governing Council, ably led by Prof. Niyi Akinnaso, for ratifying my election.”

He pledged total commitment to the vision and mission of the Polytechnic, promising to bring renewed energy into academic administration.

“This appointment is a call to greater responsibility. I will work tirelessly to add value to the already robust Management Team and uphold the core values, ideals, and future-focused aspirations of Federal Polytechnic Orogun,” Dr. Efetobor stated.

“I am here to serve, to support our Rector, and we will continue building an institution anchored on excellence, integrity, and innovation.”

Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Niyi Akinnaso, described the ratification as a significant step in deepening the institution’s academic leadership.

“Dr. Efetobor’s emergence reflects the confidence the Academic Board has in his capacity,” Akinnaso said. “We expect him to justify this trust by supporting the Management in delivering excellence, innovation, and stability.

“The Council looks forward to his contributions to the growth of the Polytechnic.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic Orogun Chapter, Dr. John Atake, commended the appointment, noting that Dr. Efetobor’s track record speaks volumes.

“This is a well-deserved appointment,” Atake affirmed. “Dr. Efetobor has proven his competence in every office he has held—Director of Academic Planning, and Headship of Department. As a Union, we are confident he will excel as Deputy Rector (Academic).”

Before his elevation, Dr. Efetobor had served the Polytechnic in several strategic capacities, including Head of Department, Mass Communication; Director, Academic Planning; and TETFund Desk Officer for the institution.

He is a specialist in curriculum development, academic planning, and institutional quality enhancement. He also serves as a visiting Associate Professor at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State.

Born in 1977 in Obodeti-Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Efetobor holds B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. degrees in Mass Communication from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

A prolific scholar, he has numerous publications, book chapters, and research contributions to his name. He is an active member of several professional bodies, including NIPR, ACSPN, NUJ, and others.

Widely admired for his administrative acumen, academic depth, and leadership qualities, Dr. Efetobor’s emergence is expected to inject fresh vigour into the institution’s academic development structure, further consolidating the institution’s rising academic profile.

With the Council’s ratification, Dr. Efetobor now sets his sights on contributing to the consolidation of the Rector’s vision for a world-class Polytechnic built on innovation, academic excellence, and sustainable development.

As Federal Polytechnic Orogun continues its upward trajectory, stakeholders believe that the new Deputy Rector’s wealth of experience will significantly bolster the institution’s pursuit of excellence and innovation.