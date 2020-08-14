CAN Plans Intercessory Prayers Over Killings, Insecurity in Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared August 23 a day of collective intercessory prayer for Nigeria over insecurity situation in the country.

The General Secretary, CAN, Daramola Bade, made this announcement in a statement obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Bade, who announced the collective prayer session of 15 minutes for Nigeria on the 23rd August, noted that the aim was to tell God in one accord, to have His way and do His will in Nigeria.

The association stressed the need to pray to God for a lasting solution on the issue of security challenges in the country.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), under the leadership of the Co-Chairmen, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the President, CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, called on the government to provide security for Nigerians.

According to the statement, NIREC has always condemned the terrorists’ attacks on innocent citizens in the North Eastern part of Nigeria and the various criminal activities in the various parts of the country.

”NIREC is worried that the threats and killings keep spreading.

“We condemn the carnage on human life, especially the recent killings of 76 people in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto State; RuwanTofa Dansadua district in Zamfara State;

”Also, the ZagonKataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State; Bethel Baptist Church Aguda-Dauruwan, Kogi State and the attack on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum at Baga.

”We condemn absolutely, the political thuggery that threatens human life and peaceful coexistence,” NIREC said