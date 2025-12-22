FG Approves Mandatory Drug Test for Public Service Job Applicants

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has approved mandatory pre-employment drug testing for all applicants seeking entry into the Public Service, as part of intensified efforts to curb illicit drug use nationwide.

The approval was disclosed on Monday in a statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

According to the statement, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Parastatals have been directed to make drug testing a compulsory requirement during recruitment exercises.

The government said the policy aims to address the rising incidence of drug and substance abuse and its negative effects on national development, public health, workplace productivity, and national security.

Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have also been instructed to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct the tests in line with approved standards and procedures.

Imohiosen explained that the directive was contained in a service-wide circular issued by the SGF and reflects the administration’s resolve to protect the integrity of the national workforce and eliminate unwholesome practices in public service.

He noted that the decision was driven by growing concerns over the alarming rate of drug abuse, particularly among young Nigerians, and its long-term implications for the country.

The initiative builds on earlier anti-drug policies introduced in 2025. In November, the Nigeria Customs Service mandated drug testing for both new recruits and serving officers, while a July directive approved university-wide drug screening, signaling a broader national push against substance abuse.