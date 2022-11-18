FG Confirms NYSC DG’s Sack

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development Sunday Dare has confirmed the sack of the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General, Mohammed Fadah.

There were rumours of Fadah’s sack Thursday evening with many online platforms quoting discreet Presidency sources.

All efforts to confirm the report late Thursday night were unsuccessful as reliable official Presidency sources could not be reached.

However, Dare, in the early hours of Friday, responded to an inquiry earlier sent to him, answering in the affirmative to the development.

Our correspondent reached out to the Minister, requesting “Honourable Minister, please is it true that the President has approved the sack of the NYSC DG?”

Dare responded tersely, “yes” on Friday.

Although he would not speak much on the development, another source within the Presidency said there were signs Fadah might not last in office, going by reservations expressed by the Minister about his attitude.

“The Minister of sports had cause to complain about the attitude of the DG to some big men. I knew he was not going to last,” the source hinted.

It was also gathered that the former NYSC boss has been instructed to hand over to the most senior official of the Corps, who will run it on acting capacity until a new Director-General is appointed.

Fadah assumed office as NYSC DG in May, 2022.