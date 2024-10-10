FG Introduces Flexible Payment Plan On Vehicle Conversion To CNG Engines

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has introduced a flexible payment plan for the conversion of vehicle engines to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

This is as the government is currently sensitising Nigerians on the need to embrace CNG as an alternative energy source across the country.

A statement by the National Orientation Agency of Nigeria (NOA) on Tuesday, the flexible payment plan will make it easier to switch to CNG which it said, is now more accessible than ever.

It said; “With flexible payment plans tailored to fit your budget, transitioning from petrol to CNG has never been smoother or more affordable.

“These payment options allow you to convert your vehicle now and pay later with affordable monthly instalments at competitive rates.

“Simple Application Process With an easy online application and quick approval process, you’ll receive support every step of the way to ensure a hassle-free experience.

“Visit: https://gocng.ng to get started.”

It then stated the benefits of CNG on vehicle engines as cost savings, environmental impact, enhanced engine life, and safety and reliability-proven technology with a track record of safety and dependable performance.