FG Probes Kogi Jailbreak, Vows To Capture Fleeing Inmates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has ordered the immediate probe into the prison break incident at the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Kogi State.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the order on Monday, according to his aide, Babatunde Alao.

In a statement, the minister described the incident as unfortunate, and vowed to ensure all fleeing inmates are captured.

The minister said his men would leverage the service’s biometrics and deployed technology solutions to capture the escapees.

Tunji-Ojo also ordered the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation, and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation,” he said.