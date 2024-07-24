FG Reduces Allowances Of Nigerian Students On Scholarship In Russia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Wednesday reduced the allowances of Nigerians studying in Moscow, Russia, because of the present economic challenges in the country.

This was made known in a letter dated July 23, 2024, and issued to the scholars’ association by the Federal Scholarship Board under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The letter which was signed by the Director of the Federal Scholarship Board, Ndajiwo H.A, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman is titled, “FG slashes allowances of Nigerian foreign scholars over hardship”.

It is worth recalling that the students in Russia are studying under the Federal Government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship which is an initiative created for education exchange between Nigeria and other countries.

As disclosed in the letter, the students’ monthly allowances were slashed from $500 to $220; the graduation allowance from $2500 to $2000; and the PG research allowance was cut from $1,000 to $500.

Before now, each student received $5,650, but with this slash, they will now get $4,370.

However, allowances for health insurance, pilot allowance, and medical allowance still remain $200, $700 and $500.

The letter reads: “The Scholars’ Association is hereby notified that due to the prevailing economic situation, the payment mandate for the BEA scholars’ allowances will be as per the new adjustment.

“The balances for the years 2023 and 2024 owed to scholars will be paid as soon as the funds are made available.”