FG Will Continue Demolition At Lagos Airport—Sirika

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Federal Government on Wednesday said the agitation of the Senate cannot stop the ongoing demolition of offices belonging to aviation agencies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika disclosed the position of the government while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Sirika said, government is going to continue, the Senate is advisory. It’s an executive function, we are not bound by any court of law and the government cannot be stopped from giving development to its people. ⁣

“So, a few individuals will not deny 250 million Nigerians the joy of having something that they will go outside Nigeria to see.” ⁣

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, the Senate through its committee on Aviation directed the Federal Government to halt demolition works to allow the committee intervene in the matter.

The resolution of the Senate followed a motion by the Chairman of the Aviation Committee, Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South), on the urgent need for the Senate intervention on the matter

Olujimi said it was necessary for the Senate to intervene because of the looming warning strike by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers.

But at the post-FEC briefing on Wednesday, Sirika said that the resolution of the Senate was only advisory and cannot make the government halt the demolition.⁣⁣

“I’m sure those people that are saying no to it don’t want to continue to see Lagos airport the way it is. ⁣

“A few individuals will not deny 250 million Nigerians the joy of having something that they will go outside Nigeria to see. ⁣⁣

“People will go and see outside the country and say, ‘these leaders, don’t they travel? See Dubai?’ But now we want to give something like Dubai and somebody is saying no? Common!” Sirika said. ⁣