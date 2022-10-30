FIFA U17 Women: Nigeria Defeat Germany, Clinch First Bronze Medal, As Spain Defend Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Flamingos defeated Germany to clinch a consolation bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, defending champions Spain defeated stubborn Columbia 1-0 to lift the women U17 world title.

The Nigeria-Germany match ended 3-3 in regulation time, leading to a penalty shootout. The penalty then ended 3-2 in Nigeria’s favour.

It was also the third penalty shootout for the Flamingos in the tournament. They lost the semi final against Colombia after penalties and had earlier defeated USA on penalties to reach that feat.

In six matches, the Nigerians won four and lost two. Sunday’s win makes Nigeria the second African side to have clinched bronze after Ghana won it in 2012.

To celebrate the feast, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, promised the team a N3 million reward.

“Three million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja,” he wrote in reply to a tweet on the Super Falcons’ handle celebrating the Flamingos’ win. “Congratulations.”

The team is expected back in the country later in this week.