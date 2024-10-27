W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Fire Disrupts Operations Of Lagos Blue Train, Service To Resume Sunday –LAMATA 

Posted by Uncategorized Sunday, October 27th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says the Blue Line train operations will resume on Sunday morning after it was disrupted by fire.

Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, Head, Corporate Communication, LAMATA, disclosed this in a statement.

“LAMATA acknowledge a spark, inducing fire on Saturday at a section of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) near the old NEPA Station by Eko Bridge around Apongbon area of Lagos Island.

“As a result, passenger operations of the Blue Line were disrupted.

“Following the spark, the system isolated the section for investigators and engineers from the independent power plant, powering the train, to trace the source of the fire.

“The closed-circuit camera along the section promptly alerted emergency staff who triggered the emergency response process,” he said.

The official said that no passengers on the train and workers were in danger following the fire incident

He said that engineers were working hard to replace the burnt cables.

“LAMATA is committed to ensuring safe operations of the Blue Line, the first rail system to be powered by electricity in West Africa,” he said. (NAN)

 

