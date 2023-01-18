Fans Excited As Wizkid Announces Tour With Davido

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Wizkid on Wednesday set the internet agog with the announcement of a joint tour with fellow music superstar Davido later this year.

After many years of the “who’s a bigger star” battle, Wizkid took to his Instagram story to announce that the expedition will take place after the tour for his fifth studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego (MLLE)’.

Wizkid also asked fans to anticipate ahead of the joint tour — although he did not give a specific date.

In the post he made on his Insta story, Wizkid wrote “After my MLLE tour!! Davido and I going on tour! save your coins! I no wan hear pim”.

The announcement took the “30 Billion Gang” and “Wizkid FC” by surprise, but at the same time ignited excitement in both camps .

A Twitter user, Sally Suleiman wrote, “Davido and Wizkid going on a tour is all you need to know that 2023 is a great year for us. 30BG x Wizkid FC.”

Another fan on Twitter posted, “Wizkid and Davido on a tour? Wetin toxic fans go come do with their anger? I always knew that this two were secretly friends.”

It won’t be the first time the duo will be performing together on stage though, they shared the stage at Wizkid’s 2017 December concert where he brought Davido out as a special guest to perform ‘FIA’.

Davido has not yet acknowledged or refuted the announcement as of the publication of this story.