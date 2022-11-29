Fire Guts 150 Shops In Kachako Market In Kano State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fire has razed 150 improvised shops at the Kachako Central Market in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

This news of the fire incident is contained in a statement issued in Kano by the spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi.

He said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

“We received a distress call at Takai Fire Station at about 01:13p.m from the Local Government Security Service Unit and we immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:21p.m to stop the fire from spreading to the other shops.

“The dimension of the market premises is about 2,000 feet by 1,500 feet used as a central market.

“We successfully saved about 800 shelters from the fire’’ the state,“ the statement said.

He said it was being suspected that the fire was caused by smokers as the day was a market day.