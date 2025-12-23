FIRS Confirms NIN as Official Tax ID for Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has confirmed that the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will now automatically serve as the Tax Identification Number (TIN) for individual Nigerians.

The announcement was made on Monday as part of a public awareness campaign on new tax laws. FIRS also stated that registered businesses will no longer require a separate Tax ID, as their Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number will serve as the official tax identifier under the revised system.

The clarification addresses public concerns over the requirement for a Tax ID for certain transactions, including opening bank accounts. According to FIRS, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), effective January 2026, mandates the use of a Tax ID for specific transactions. The Service noted that the requirement has existed since the Finance Act of 2019 and is now reinforced under the NTAA.

“The Tax ID unifies all Tax Identification Numbers previously issued by FIRS and State Internal Revenue Services into a single identifier,” the Service said. “For individuals, your NIN automatically serves as your Tax ID, while for registered companies, your CAC RC number is used. You do not need a physical card, as the Tax ID is a unique number linked directly to your identity.”

FIRS explained that the system aims to simplify taxpayer identification, eliminate duplication, prevent tax evasion, and ensure fairness by making sure all individuals with taxable income contribute their share. The Service also urged Nigerians to ignore misinformation about the reform, emphasizing that the updated framework is designed to enhance efficiency and transparency in tax administration.