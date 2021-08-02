FMC Abeokuta Joins NARD Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta has started discharging patients

on admission as members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) begin indefinite

nationwide strike.The National President of NARD, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, announced the strike during the association’s National Executive Council meeting in Umuahia on Sunday.

He said that the strike followed the expiration of the 113 days ultimatum earlier issued to states and the Federal Government to address welfare, training and service delivery issues to members.

African Examiner correspondent who visited the hospital reports that normal activities were reduced as some patients were turned back.

The few consultant physicians on duty could not fill in for the jobs of the resident doctors as their capacity was restricted.

A nurse who who disclosed said that patients who were on admission were asked to pay their bills and go home or seek care elsewhere.

Some patients expressed regret at the situation and appealed to government to expedite action towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial strike by doctors all the time.

The NARD Chairman at the centre, Dr Busuyi Adebiyi, stated that the strike was a directive from the national body, hence all affiliates must join.

He noted that “until a counter directive is received, the strike goes on.

“It’s a nationwide strike, so all affiliates are expected to join, so doctors at the Federal Medical Centre are not working.” (NAN)























