Football Mourns As Gabon Striker Dies In Tragic Fall From Apartment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gabon international striker Aaron Boupendza died on Wednesday at the age of 28 when he fell from the 11th floor of a building in China, according to the national football federation (Fegafoot).

“The Gabonese international died following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China, where he was playing for Zhejiang FC,” the federation said in a statement on X.

“Aged 28, Boupendza leaves us with the memory of a great striker who left his mark on the CAN (Africa Cup of Nations) in Cameroon.”

In 2022, the Panthers were eliminated in the last 16 of the AFCON by Burkina Faso.

“Fegafoot and the entire Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his biological family,” the federation added.

Gabonese president-elect Brice Oligui Nguema also took to X to add his condolences.

“It is with immense sadness that I learn of the tragic death of Aaron Boupendza, a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football,” he posted.

Broadcaster Gabon 24 said that while “the exact circumstances of this tragedy are still unclear,” an investigation is underway to establish the facts.

Born in Moanda, Boupendza joined French side Bordeaux in 2016, spending most of his time on loan at other French clubs.

In 2020 he signed for Turkish side Hatayspor, and was top scorer in the Super Lig in 2020–21 before moving on to Al Arabi, with whom he won the Qatar FA Cup, and Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Spells in the USA with FC Cincinnati and Romania’s Rapid Bucharest followed ahead of his move to China in January.

