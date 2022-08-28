I’ll Reveal 2023 Agenda Soon, Says Obasanjo After Meeting Abdulsalami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a visit to Abdulsalami Abubakar, the former head of state, in Minna, Niger state capital, on Sunday.

According to THISDAY, Obasanjo stated that he was in Minna to meet with Abubakar who has been indisposed.

The former Nigerian leader reportedly arrived at Abdulsalami’s residence at about 12.30pm.

Following the meeting, Obasanjo was quoted as saying he would unveil his agenda for the 2023 elections “soon”.

According to NAN, the former president stated that he has no preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“I came to see my brother who has been a little indisposed. When he was in London, I wanted to visit him but the day I arrived in London was the day he left. So that is why I decided to come and see him at home,” he was quoted as saying.

“He is very special and I am still strong to visit those who are special to me.”