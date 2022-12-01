We’ll Help Ghana Restore Macroeconomic Stability – IMF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The International Monetary Fund has stated that it will help Ghana restore macroeconomic stability.

Ghana had requested for help from the IMF in July after its citizens protested the spiraling inflation, currency depreciation, and other economic woes.

In a statement on Wednesday, IMF stated that its team would visit the West African country from December 1 – 13 to continue the conversation on the bailout package.

The statement disclosed that Stéphane Roudet, IMF mission chief for Ghana, would lead the discussion and visit.

“We have had productive discussions with the Ghanaian authorities over the last few months and look forward to our engagement in Accra,” the statement quoted Roudet as saying.

“Our objective for this visit is to make further progress toward reaching an agreement on policies and reforms that could be supported by an IMF lending arrangement.

“The IMF remains fully committed to helping Ghana restore macroeconomic stability, bring relief to Ghanaians in this time of crisis, and lay the foundation for more inclusive growth.”