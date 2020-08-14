Former Angolan Leader’s Son Gets 5 Years In Prison For Graft

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Jose Filomeno dos Santos, the son of Angola’s former president, was on Friday sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty on corruption charges, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported.

He was sentenced for fraud amounting to some 500 billion dollars when he headed the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Earlier,British authorities froze the money in the UK after suspecting foul play and say it will now be returned to Angola.

Dos Santos’ passport has since been seized and he is barred from leaving the country.

After 38 years in power, his father Jose Eduardo dos Santos resigned in September 2017.

He was replaced by President Joao Lourenco, who promised in his election campaign to take decisive action against corruption.

Lourenco was swift to act, dismissing Isabel dos Santos, the former president’s daughter and reportedly Africa’s richest woman, as boss of state oil company Sonangol.

She has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars of public money from the company.

(dpa/NAN)