Former Miss South Africa Inaugurates Mentorship Programme For Young Girls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane has announced the launch of her mentorship programme, which is aimed at empowering young girls in the country.

The ex-beauty queen said the programme will be facilitated by Lalela Foundation, which she founded in 2019 with the aim to assist and create opportunities for children without parental figures in underprivileged communities.

Over time, the interest of the foundation shifted focus to assisting underprivileged individuals with various issues and limitations that they presented to the foundation.

The mentorship programme aims to empower female high school learners from the ages of 14 to 18 by imparting knowledge and skills to enable them not only to secure their economic futures but also to produce independent and successful members of society who can in the future uplift others.

Notably, the programme will follow a comprehensive mentoring syllabus that includes supporting the development of the mentees with personal skills, entrepreneurial skills and social skills to help them achieve their aspirational goals and objectives.

While speaking on the essence of skills and guidance to young girls, Mswane said: “I lost my dad at a very young age. This affected me in various ways. I searched for mentorship opportunities to no avail. Now that I have the resources to create such a platform, I decided that there’s no better time than now to offer my skills and guidance to young girls in a position I was once in”.

Meanwhile, the mentorship programme opens applications on 1 October 2022 until 31 October 2022.

Students aged between 14 and 18 years old can apply via email at Mswane.enquiry@outlook.com by writing an essay of fewer than three pages, explaining Mswane why mentorship is important for young girls and why they deserve the opportunity to be mentored by the former Miss SA.

The applications will be scanned and cut down to the top 30, and only 10 of the 30 applicants will have a meeting with Mswane after a series of interviews with her team.

From the 10, she will choose only five candidates who she will personally mentor for a full year.

The beauty queen also intends to handle the young girls and show them different paths of resources that they can take to achieve their goals as she did.

She will offer her resources and knowledge to help them navigate the personal and social challenges they may face.

The five lucky girls will also have front-row seat access to some of her supranational reign commitments that she has in store for the year of reign.

Mswane plans to make this mentorship a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young girls.