Former PDP State Chairman Emerges Enugu State APC Chairman.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressives Congress APC, has elected former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the state, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, as its new State Chairman.

He emerged through voice vote affirmation by delegates drawn from the 17 Council Areas of the state during the party’s State Congress held on Tuesday at the Okpara Square Enugu.

Other members of the state executive Committee elected were, Peace Nnaji Deputy Chairman; Nnamdi Nwafor as Vice Chairman (Enugu East); Fabian Onah as Vice Chairman (Enugu North); Chimaobi David, Vice Chairman (Enugu West); Chukwudi Nnadozie, Secretary; Uche Obute, Publicity Secretary; and Esther Edeh, Woman Leader, among others.

Addressing the party members at the event, the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, congratulated the newly inaugurated State Working Committee and State Executive Committee, describing the congress as a demonstration of internal democracy and unity.

He applauded the delegates for their participation, noting that democracy thrived in inclusiveness and collective effort.

According to Mbah, the affirmation process reflected harmony within the party and positioned the APC in Enugu as a model for other states.

The governor said the party’s objective was to expand its support base and connect Enugu State more effectively to opportunities at the federal level.

Mbah charged the executives to communicate his administration’s progress in all sectors for people of the state to see.

He credited the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bold economic reforms, which he said had strengthened the naira, stabilized the exchange rate, and increased foreign reserves to the $50 billion mark for the first time in 13 years.

In his hand over appreciation remark, Dr. Ben Nwoye, the outgone Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party in the State, said his committee handed over a party poised for re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Peter Mbah.

According to him, “today, we stand on a united and progressive platform, a platform that is poised to sweep all elections in this state.

“A platform that will ensure the re-election of our President Bola Tinubu; our dear Gov. Peter Mbah; and secure victory in all other elective positions across the state,” he said.

Nwoye noted that when the caretaker committee was constituted, the task before the committee was clear but demanding: reconcile differences, rebuild trust, harmonise interests, and reposition our party for victory.

“There were splinter groups. There were grievances. There were tendencies pulling in different directions.

“But we understood that the survival and growth of the APC in Enugu State required sacrifice, patience and inclusive leadership.

“Today, I can proudly say that we are handing over a united APC. All the splinter groups within the party have been united to one big indivisible broom.

“Those who joined us from the PDP were not treated as outsiders; they were integrated and given their rightful positions. We chose inclusion over exclusion, dialogue over division and unity over personal ambition.”

He posited that the reconciliation would not have been possible without Gov. Mbah, who provided the direction, the support and the enabling environment that allowed this reconciliation and rebuilding process to succeed.

“I must also specially appreciate the Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Prince Lawrence Ezeh. Thank you for donating the vehicles that the committee used in carrying out this all-important assignment,” he said.

The former chairman, thanked the 17 Local Government Chairmen of the party especially on the e-registration exercise in Enugu State, which recorded tremendous success because of their unwavering support and mobilisation.

He commended members of the APC would recently elected over 6,000 executives starting from the 260 political ward levels of the state.

“As I bow out today as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, I must specially thank the members of the committee who worked tirelessly with me.

“I congratulation those elected newly. With our dynamic governor providing leadership and direction, I am confident that you will raise the flag of the APC even higher in Enugu State.

“Let us remain united. Let us remain focused. Let us remember that victory is only possible where unity thrives,” he said.

He also thanked party stakeholders and local government chairmen for their roles in the re-registration and the congresses that produced over 6,000 executives from ward to state levels.

In his acceptance speech, the new state Chairman, Chukwunweike pledged loyalty to the party and the governor, promising to strengthen party structures across ward, local government, and state levels.

He assured members that the new executive would work diligently to consolidate unity within the party and secure victory in the 2027 elections.

“We will use everything within our capacity to ensure that our party structure is strengthened and that 2027 is guaranteed,” he said.

Our Correspondent who covered the exercise reports that the congress marked the completion of the party’s internal electoral process in the State, setting the stage for preparations toward 2027 elections and beyond .

The event was attended by top members of the party from the state, including members of the National Assembly NASS from the state.

ENDs.