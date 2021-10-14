Why I Dumped Nigeria For Netherlands, Villarreal’s Danjuma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Villarreal forward, Arnaut Danjuma, says that although he loves Nigeria, the Netherlands is the team after his heart.

It was rumoured that Danjuma was contemplating switching allegiance to the Super Eagles in the past.

However, the former Bournemouth winger was given a late call up to the Dutch senior side by Louis Van Gaal for their 2022 World Cup campaign against Gibraltar.

Danjuma marked his debut for the Oranje by scoring in the 6-0 win Gibraltar, after he was introduced in the second half.

After the game Danjuma said: “I feel Dutch and I have always wanted to play for the team after my heart.

“Nigeria is a country I love but playing for them is an option I see as a fall back if I don’t get my chance here. I’m here now and I want to make it count.”

African Examiner writes that Danjuma was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but his family moved to the Netherlands. He has a Nigerian mother and a Dutch father.
























